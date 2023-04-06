Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $76.63 million and approximately $44.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009770 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

