RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.82

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 128303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

