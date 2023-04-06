Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Buys 7,280 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,818,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,432,966.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.30.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,809. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

