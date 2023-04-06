Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,599,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,239 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $44.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

