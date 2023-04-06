Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.66 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $44.66 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,845,228 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

