Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 1,444,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,729. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

