Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.27. 975,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,875. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.