Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):
- 3/21/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.
- 3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.
- 3/15/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.
- 3/9/2023 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BLDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
