Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):

3/21/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.

3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.

3/15/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

3/9/2023 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.