Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

4/6/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

4/1/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Pool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $368.00 to $404.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Pool had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.34. The company had a trading volume of 254,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.29 and a 200 day moving average of $334.42. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

