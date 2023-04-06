RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 2%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 54,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 123,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.