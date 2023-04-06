Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.76 and last traded at 2.00. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

Regen BioPharma Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.51.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

