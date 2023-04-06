Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.56.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $17.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $479.97. 1,268,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

