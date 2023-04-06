Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 7,135 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 420.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus raised their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

FSLR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -480.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

