Regent Investment Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. 4,213,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,509,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.