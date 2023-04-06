Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386,980. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

