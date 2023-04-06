Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.13. 187,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,957. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.