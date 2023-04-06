Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

