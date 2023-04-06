Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 919,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,977,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.48. 345,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,162. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

