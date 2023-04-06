Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 6,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

