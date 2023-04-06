Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.63. 532,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

