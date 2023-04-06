Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,235. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

