Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,905 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

