Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $102.24 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,027.41 or 0.99984680 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09625681 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,252,713.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

