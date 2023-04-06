Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

