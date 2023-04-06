Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.
RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.62.
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
