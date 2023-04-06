Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.29), with a volume of 184851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £533.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

