Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD) Insider Huei Min (Lyn) Lim Purchases 2,500 Shares

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Rating) insider Huei Min (Lyn) Lim purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.50 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($11,054.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

