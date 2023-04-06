Reviewing Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Western Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 8.28 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $154.10 million 0.47 $22.55 million ($1.25) -1.71

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Western Energy Services 15.05% -7.64% -4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permex Petroleum and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Western Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment. The company was founded by Alex R.N. MacAusland and Jeffrey K. Bowers on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

