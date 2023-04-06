Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.85 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $71.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.