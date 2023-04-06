Rice Partnership LLC Invests $598,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

