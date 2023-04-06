Rice Partnership LLC Sells 425 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 134,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.