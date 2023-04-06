Rice Partnership LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.65. The company had a trading volume of 385,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,523. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $259.51.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

