Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after buying an additional 341,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 434,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

