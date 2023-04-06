Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 121,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 58,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Rio2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.