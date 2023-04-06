Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.82. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 3,665,069 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $50,728,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

