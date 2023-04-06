RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.22 on Thursday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMMZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

