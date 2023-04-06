RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

