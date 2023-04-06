RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
