Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $404.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 427 ($5.30), with a volume of 38377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.44).

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.31, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,423.08%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

