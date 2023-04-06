Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.08

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.08 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.53). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 448 ($5.56), with a volume of 29,434 shares trading hands.

Robert Walters Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The firm has a market cap of £319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 4,423.08%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

