Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 24.4%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) dropped 24.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Rooshine Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Rooshine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.