Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 352.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.21).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.10) to GBX 345 ($4.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.22) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 319.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,761.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.40 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

In other Rotork news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,426.73). In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,589.27). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,426.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,092 shares of company stock worth $628,084. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

