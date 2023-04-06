RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $84.33

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.33, but opened at $80.00. RPM International shares last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 375,865 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

