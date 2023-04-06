RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.57.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.90. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

