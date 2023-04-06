Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,878 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Ryan Specialty worth $66,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.72. 29,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,475. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

