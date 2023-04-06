Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Sachem Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 102.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Sachem Capital Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SACH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 293,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
