Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

