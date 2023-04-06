Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and traded as low as $24.20. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 6,176 shares changing hands.
Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter.
About Santa Cruz County Bank
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.