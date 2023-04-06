Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and traded as low as $24.20. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 6,176 shares changing hands.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

