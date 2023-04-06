Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.