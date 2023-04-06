Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 107,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 248,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

